Street Improvements Planned for River Avenue in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is planning to spend nearly $2.6 million to reconstruct River Avenue this summer. The work will be done from about Portage Trail to the spiral pedestrian ramp.

Work includes on-street parking, curb and gutter, storm sewer and pond, water main replacement, sewer and water services to the new park buildings, and a new parking lot across from the new south building.

Image courtesy of the city of Sauk Rapids

The timing of the project is in conjunction with the Riverfront Parks project. Funding will come from water, sewer and stormwater utility funds, and the half-cent sales tax.

The Sauk Rapids city council will discuss the project at Monday night's meeting.