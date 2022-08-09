Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on 3500 block of Wildflower Road South. The stolen vehicle is a 2016 black Infiniti QX 60 with Minnesota license plate 245 VAE.

On 3rd Street North and 33rd Avenue North St. Cloud Police is reporting a hit and run where a white SUV appeared to purposely drive into the back of victim's vehicle causing them to leave the road way. Mages says the suspect vehicle was last seen southbound on 33rd Avenue.

On the 1000 block of Division Street East there was a burglary where a Razor Go Cart was stolen from a garage. The photo of the go cart is above.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.