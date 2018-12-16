Steven Weibye, 71, Long Prairie

August 28, 1947 - December 15, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for Steven Weibye, 71 of Long Prairie, who passed away Saturday December 15 at his home in Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday, December 21 at the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and will continue at the church one hour prior to mass on Saturday.

Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie

Steven Douglas Weibye was born August 28, 1947 to Roger and Alice (Minke) Weibye in Long Prairie. His family moved to Minneapolis and eventually Spring Lake Park, MN, where he graduated from High School. He served in the US Army as a medic in Viet Nam from 1965 to 1968. Upon return, Steve and Sheryl Knoll were married in Minneapolis. From this union Seth and Stephanie were born. His marriage ended and Steve was single for a time while he worked as a printer. He married Patti Dischinger in 1992. The couple made their home in Minneapolis while Steve drove delivery truck for several companies. It was always Steve’s dream to move back to the place of his birth when he retired. In 2005 he and Patti moved to Long Prairie. He immediately joined the VFW and American Legion. He also joined a group who shared his passion for classic cars by becoming a member of the Country Cruisers. He satisfied his desire to explore and his appreciation of nature through the many long drives he took locally as well as well as the many exciting tours and travels throughout the United States. However, he took comfort being at home gardening or spending time with his beloved cats.

Steve will be dearly missed by his wife Patti, his son Seth (Michelle Nelson), Minneapolis, and his daughter Stephanie (Kris Terp) Weibye, South Minneapolis; sister Karen (Ron) Godeen, Andover, MN; brother Patrick (Nancy) Weibye, Hartford, WI; grandson Mikko Weibye; step-granddaughter Esmerelda Nelson and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers Michael, Russel and Babe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or to Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.