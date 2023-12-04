Steven M. Herman, 70, Rice

November 3, 1953 - December 3, 2023

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Steven M. Herman, age 70, who passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Steve was born November 3, 1953 in St. Cloud to George and Helen (Ligeros) Herman. He married Debra Dombrovske on August 2, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Steve graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and attended St. Cloud Vocational Technical College for two years. He worked at the Sartell Paper Mill for 28 years. Steve volunteered at the Food shelf. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin for many years, deer hunting, making fishing lures, pickling fish, and checking on locals. Steve was caring, giving, thoughtful and generous. He had a great sense of humor, was a great storyteller, and was known as “the meat man”. Steve was a wonderful dad and loved being a grandpa. He was married to his high school sweetheart for 48 years and Debbie says, “Thanks for a great ride”.

Steve is survived by his wife, Debbie of Rice; daughter, Franci (Jordan) Day of Dundas; siblings, John (Peggy) of Rice, Patti Lanz of Sartell, Kathleen (Al) Schlueter of Sauk Rapids, Vince of Sartell, and Christy Schneider of Sartell; and grandchildren, Ezra and Stella. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Aaron on October 4, 2002; brothers-in-law, Tom Schneider, Mark Dombrovske, and Duane Bemboom; and sister-in-law, Doris Schultz.