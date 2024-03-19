Steven LeRoy Oelrich, 66, St. Cloud

August 7, 1957 - March 17, 2024

Steven L. Oelrich, 66, of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away peacefully on March 17, 2024 at his home with his loving and supportive wife Kathy by his side. Over the last weeks of Steve’s life, he was able to spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family and friends, which gave him great comfort.

A Celebration of Life for Steve will take place at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota from 1:00-4:00 PM on March 23, 2024. Parish prayers will begin at 1:30 PM.

Steve was born on August 7, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to LeRoy and Donna (Koecheler) Oelrich. Steve attended Milaca Public Schools and graduated high school in 1975. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the Navy where he served from 1975 to 1979 as a paramedic. After his Navy service, Steve returned to Minnesota and enrolled at St. Cloud State University. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1983, majoring in Public Administration.

Steve married Kathryn Brenny on March 27, 1982 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, Minnesota. They raised three children (Eric, Jessica and Kate) in rural St. Cloud.

Most of Steve’s professional career was spent as the Administrator at the Foley Nursing Center, a position he held dearly for over 30 years. Steve cherished daily contact with residents and their families, as well as team members. While he served as Administrator, he led a team of dedicated colleagues to expand the Campus and services offered, to include home healthcare and adult daycare services, senior housing, and therapy services.

Steve served his community in many ways including membership in a number of local civic organizations and as a board member of Care Providers of Minnesota. Through his childhood in Milaca, and his professional and civic involvement, Steve made many lifelong friends.

Steve took great pride in the educational and professional accomplishments of his three children and enjoyed spending time with his family. Steve’s recreational interests included golf, backpacking, camping, hiking, fishing and traveling/trips with his family. For many years he was a member at Wapicada Golf Club and he enjoyed golfing early and often with his friends.

Steve is survived by his wife, Kathy Oelrich; son Eric (Becca); daughter Jessica (Jesse) Huling; daughter Kate (Clark) Albright; four grandchildren (Charlotte, Gabe, Sophie and Leo); brothers Dave (Julie) and Anthony; sister Lynn (Tom) Olson; as well as many beloved brother and sister-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Donna Oelrich; his sister Deborah Olson and her husband Ron; and his father and mother-in-law Dennis and Sharon (Cherry) Brenny.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.