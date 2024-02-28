Stearns County’s Most Wanted – Have You Seen Any of These People?
Every so often we will send the "most wanted" list out to you and see if anyone has seen any of these people.
If you are wondering how recent this list is, it was updated on February 27, 2024. So, pretty recent and accurate. You do have to click on each mug shot to find out what the arrest warrant is for. And everyone on this list has an active warrant out for their arrest, and so far, have not been caught.
Some of the mug shots are a bit odd too... or at least one is. If you were getting your mug shot taken, would you just sit and smile at the camera? One guy did. Check it out.
This is John Flaga. He is about 5'10, weighs about 190. Wanted for THREATS OF VIOLENCE/DOMESTIC X2
This is Jerome Boeker. He is 42 years old, 6'1" and 190 lbs. He is wanted fo 3 COUNTS VIOLATE HARASSMENT/RESTRAINING ORDER
This is Amy Berres. She is wanted for 1ST DEGREE DRUGS-PERMIT VULNERABLE ADULT TO INGEST / 5TH DEGREE DRUGS
This is Abdimajid Farah. He is wanted for 3RD DEG ASSAULT.
This is Kahleb Roberts. 26 years old. He is wanted for 2ND DEG BURGLARY, TERRORISTIC THREATS
This is Dalal Taha. She is 31 years old. She is wanted for CONT SUB 1
This is Josue Perez Ordonez. He is 20 years old. Wanted for 3 COUNTS 3RD DEGREE CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
This is Isaac Olson-Plevell. He is 21 years old. He is wanted for DOMESTIC
This is Allaurah Isham. She is 31 years old. Wanted for CONT SUB 3/FALSE INFO
This is Roger Kedrowski. He is 53 years old. He is wanted for 3 COUNTS VIOLATE HARASSMENT/RESTRAINING ORDER
You can get more information on these individuals and more on the Stearns County website.
