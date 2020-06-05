Stearns County Road 120 to Close Monday
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County Road that divides St. Cloud and Sartell will be closed for construction starting Monday.
Crews will begin a resurfacing project on County Road 120.
The road will be closed between County Road 4 and County Road 134. The work will require a detour around the work zone, but local traffic will still have access.
The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks depending on the weather.
