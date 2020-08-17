Stearns County Reports COVID-19 Death, 21 Total in the County

ST. PAUL -- The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been trending downward. The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 286 people in the hospital today statewide, down four from the day before. The MDH says 155 of those people are in the intensive care unit, up three from the previous day.

The state recorded six more deaths related to complications from the coronavirus. One of those deaths was in Stearns County, a person in their 90s, which is the county's 21st COVID-19 death. The state's death toll is up to 1,712.

There were 567 new positive cases Sunday with four of them in Stearns County, two in Sherburne, and one in Benton.