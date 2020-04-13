State to Launch Lead-Free Sinker Campaign to Protect Birds

ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota officials are launching a campaign to encourage anglers to stop using lead sinkers because they most likely cause the fatal poisoning of swans.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, with support from the state's Department of Natural Resource's non-game wildlife program, is creating the "Get the Lead Out" public awareness campaign.

Officials want to persuade anglers to switch to nonlead tackle and sinkers to protect birds in Vadnais Heights lakes that mistake sinkers for small stones usually consumed to help digestion.

A DNR spokeswoman said the swan population in the state is estimated at 30,000.