State Patrol: Driver In Chase Causes Crash On I-94

MELROSE - The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver who was fleeing from a trooper caused a crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Brenden Blank of St. Louis, Missouri for several traffic violations. Blank fled and rear ended a vehicle that was pulling over for the emergency lights. That vehicle rolled multiple times coming to rest in a field.