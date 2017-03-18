State Patrol: Driver In Chase Causes Crash On I-94
MELROSE - The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver who was fleeing from a trooper caused a crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Brenden Blank of St. Louis, Missouri for several traffic violations. Blank fled and rear ended a vehicle that was pulling over for the emergency lights. That vehicle rolled multiple times coming to rest in a field.
The driver of the second vehicle was 35-year-old Megan Ritter of Cloquet. Ritter and her passenger, 59-year-old Juanita Shell of Grey Eagle, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.