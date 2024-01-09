State Patrol Responds to Crashes, Spinouts with Latest Snow

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes in Minnesota with the snow that fell Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. Monday through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday they responded to 141 crashes. Thirteen people were hurt in those crashes but there were no serious injuries and no fatalities.

They also helped out with 72 spinouts with vehicles that went into the ditch and four semis that jackknifed.

The Patrol says most of the incidents were in west central and southwestern Minnesota.

