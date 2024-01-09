State Patrol Responds to Crashes, Spinouts with Latest Snow
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes in Minnesota with the snow that fell Monday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. Monday through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday they responded to 141 crashes. Thirteen people were hurt in those crashes but there were no serious injuries and no fatalities.
They also helped out with 72 spinouts with vehicles that went into the ditch and four semis that jackknifed.
Get our free mobile app
The Patrol says most of the incidents were in west central and southwestern Minnesota.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lower Gas, Diesel Prices Predicted in 2024
- Minnesota's Minimum Wage Rates for 2024
- Two Minnesota Ice Events Delayed
- New Minnesota Tenant, Landlord Laws Take Effect January 1st
- New Theater Space Opening in Downtown St. Cloud
- Nonprofit Offering Month-Long Expeditions to Canada
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker