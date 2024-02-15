State Patrol Crash Totals in Minnesota for Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a number of crashes and spinouts on Wednesday during the snowfall.
From 7:00 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday the statewide crash total was 306 crashes.
Twenty-one people were hurt in those crashes with two serious injuries.
They also responded to 257vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. There was also 11 jackknifed semis.
Get our free mobile app
The Thursday morning commute in central and southern Minnesota may be slow for some and snowplows are out and continue to clean up for the snow.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty