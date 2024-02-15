State Patrol Crash Totals in Minnesota for Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a number of crashes and spinouts on Wednesday during the snowfall.

From 7:00 a.m. Wednesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday the statewide crash total was 306 crashes.

Twenty-one people were hurt in those crashes with two serious injuries.

They also responded to 257vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. There was also 11 jackknifed semis.

The Thursday morning commute in central and southern Minnesota may be slow for some and snowplows are out and continue to clean up for the snow.

