Staples Man Taken to Hospital After Crashing Into Pond

STAPLES -- A Staples man was taken to the hospital after he fell asleep behind the wheel and drove into a pond.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 10, about three miles northwest of Cushing.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 56-year-old Ray Thompson was heading west on Highway 10 when he fell asleep and drove off the road into a pond. The vehicle became submerged in about three feet of water.

Thompson was taken to Lakewood Hospital with unknown injuries.

