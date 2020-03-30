Staples Man Taken to Hospital After Crashing Into Pond

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

STAPLES -- A Staples man was taken to the hospital after he fell asleep behind the wheel and drove into a pond.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 10, about three miles northwest of Cushing.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 56-year-old Ray Thompson was heading west on Highway 10 when he fell asleep and drove off the road into a pond. The vehicle became submerged in about three feet of water.

Thompson was taken to Lakewood Hospital with unknown injuries.

Filed Under: Crash, morrison county, sheriff's office, Staples
Categories: State/Regional News
