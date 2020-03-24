Stanley W. Franck, 91, Waite Park

November 12, 1928 - March 21, 2020

Private family services will be held for Stanley W. Franck, 91 of Waite Park who passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Pastor Jeff Sackett will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Stanley William Franck was born on November 12, 1928 in Carver, Minnesota to William and Freida (Bartels) Franck. He served his country in the United States Army from 1951 – 1953 and married Glenda Ische on June 6, 1954 at St. John’s Church in Bongards, Minnesota. The couple lived in Norwood, Pine River, Sartell and most recently made their home in Waite Park. Stanley worked at Oak Grove Dairy for 38 years. He was most recently a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, hunting, playing cards and visiting with people. Stanley was strong willed and had a great memory.

Survivors include his daughter and sons, Gail (Lynn) Keraus of Garner, IA, Kirk (Amy) of Belle Plaine, Kent (Sharon) of Jacksonville, FL; 8 grandchildren, Matt, Kyle, Shandi, Joey, Audrey, John, Shelby and Jimmy; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; brother, Roger (Lois) of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Donna both of Norwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenda in 2018; brothers, Wilmer, Elroy, Lloyd, Donald and William; sisters, Florence Roufs, Esther Schrupp, Ruth Zumberge, Pearl Kloempken, Shirley Graupmann and Betty Debner.