Stanley A. McElhone, 81, Sauk Rapids

October 23, 1939 – November 18, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley A. McElhone will be held at 11:00 AM onTuesday, November 24 at the Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 AM at church. Stanley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18 at the Parkview Care Center in Buffalo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Stanley was born on October 23, 1939 in Leola, SD, the son of Henry and Olive (Valentine) McElhone. He attended St. Cloud Tech high school and graduated with the class of 1957. On July 24, 1965, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Rose and their union was blessed with three children. Stanley and Cindy shared over 40 years of faith and dedication until Cindy’s passing in 2008. Stanley also retired from his position of master printer of DJV Enterprises in 2008.

Stanley will remain in the hearts of his children, Scott (Julie) McElhone of South Dakota, Ann (Chad) Provo of Buffalo, Andrea (Jason) LeClaire of Somerset WI; grandchildren, Abby (Andy) Weber, Maxwell, Tucker, Maddie, and Sophie McElhone, as well as Christa (Max Gaedy) Provo, Katelyn Provo, Sara (Louis Holstein) Provo, and Olivia Plumhoff; great-granddaughter, Genevieve Gaedy; siblings, Bonnie (Lynn) Rodich, Michael (Jan) McElhone, Patsy (Thomas) Krinke, Joy (Ray) Miller, and Susan McElhone; sister-in-law, Shannon McElhone; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Cindy McElhone; parents, Henry and Olive McElhone; brother, Lee McElhone; and brother-in-law, Ken Pinard.