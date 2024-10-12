St. Stephen Fire Department Celebrating 75 Years Of Service
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A local volunteer fire department is celebrating a milestone anniversary on Saturday. The St. Stephen Fire Department will celebrate its 75th Anniversary at Smoley Field from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.
The event will honor past and present members as well as serve as a memorial for Jason Trobec, an active firefighter, who passed away in an ATV accident last month. There will also be a cornhole tournament and vehicle extrication demonstration featuring battery-powered rescue tools the fire department is working on purchasing.
They are accepting donations to help purchase the equipment which will cost about $39,000. The St. Stephen Fire Department was founded in 1949 by 20 volunteers and Chief Jeff Drais says without their commitment the department would not be what it is today and they look forward to recognizing their legacy as well as the service of current members.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures
Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us