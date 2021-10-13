St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Robbery Spree

ST. PAUL – A St. Paul man pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in relation to a robbery spree of St. Paul businesses.

According to court documents, on June 14, 2021, 27-year-old Warren Dean, entered a Speedway gas station, flashed a realistic-looking replica gun at the employees, and ordered them to give him money from the cash register. Dean ordered the employees to lay on the ground and fled the scene with approximately $300 in cash.

As part of his guilty plea to the Speedway robbery, Dean also admitted to robbing or attempting to rob another six St. Paul businesses between June 14 and 16, 2021.

After his last robbery on June 16, St. Paul police attempted to arrest Dean, but he fled from officers and led them on a 30- mile car chase that ended in north Minneapolis after Dean crashed into multiple parked cars.

After his vehicle stopped, Dean refused to surrender and a four-hour standoff ensued before officers were able to take Dean into custody without incident.

