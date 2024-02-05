St. Paul ‘Ice Bars’ 10 outdoor Bars this Weekend

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Capital City is embracing our unseasonably warm winter with a number of bars and restaurants opening outdoor bars this weekend.

From Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th there will be 10 ice bars running through a mile of the downtown area and along West 7th Street in St. Paul.

The businesses that have announced they are participating include:

1). Pillbox Tavern

2). Wrestaurant at the Palace

3). Loon Cafe

4). Meritage

5). Momento

6). Herbie's on the Park

7). Apostle Supper Club

8). Smorgie's

9). Burger Moe's

10). Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub

The 10 Ice Bars in St. Paul is happening on the same weekend at the Red Bull Heavy Metal event.

Red Bull Heavy Metal is a single-day street snowboard contest that features the most progressive rail riding in the world.

