St. Paul Considering $10 Minimum for Pack of Cigarettes

ST. PAUL -- The city of St. Paul is looking at raising the minimum price for a pack of cigarettes sold in the city to $10.

Wednesday the city council will consider an ordinance that sets the minimum price at $10 a pack and prohibits the use of coupons or price promotions on all commercial tobacco products.

If passed, St. Paul will be one of a handful of cities in the country that will prohibit both the use of coupons and other price promotions.

The proposed ordinance would also set a distance between retailers that sell tobacco of at least a half-mile, and it would prohibit the sale of all menthol and flavored tobacco products.

The St. Paul city council is expected to set a public hearing on October 20th, followed by a vote on October 27th. If it passes, the ordinance would go into effect on November 27th.

