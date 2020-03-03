St. Patrick’s Parade Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- There will be a parade in downtown St. Cloud again this year celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Downtown Council Executive Director Jolene Foss says the 2nd annual parade will be next Saturday, March 14th starting at 2:00 p.m.

This year we've doubled the number of parade entries, so it will be a little bit of a longer parade. The route has changed up a little bit, it will start near Howie's, go down Germain, turn near Capital One, and go by Olde Brick House.

At the end of the parade route, there will be a Kid's Corner on 6th Avenue which will include bounce houses, crafts, games, and food. That will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. next Saturday.

In the Lady Slipper parking lot, the Downtown Council and Olde Brick House are hosting a tent party with two band stages. Live music starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs until about midnight.