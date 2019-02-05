St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returning to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A parade will be returning to downtown St. Cloud on St. Patrick's Day. Downtown Council President Jolene Foss says it will be on Sunday, March 17th at 2:00 p.m.

It'll be starting at the River's Edge Convention Center heading down St. Germain Street, cutting over on 7th by Capital One, and coming back to the east along 1st Street by Olde Brick House. And they'll be having their big tent party. The parade was really a way that we could make sure that families knew we want to celebrate in a safe and healthy family-style celebration.

The Olde Brick House has been hosting a St. Patrick's weekend celebration under a tent since they opened in downtown St. Cloud a few years ago.