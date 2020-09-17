St. Joseph Vendor and Craft Event Set for Saturday

ST. JOSEPH -- If you're looking for a chance to shop locally and spend some time outside this weekend, you might want to consider heading to St. Joseph.

Over 40 vendors and crafters, along with a handful of food trucks, will be stationed behind the St. Joseph Government Center on Saturday.

It’s the third St. Joseph Outdoor Vendor and Craft Event of the summer organized by St. Joseph residents Carl and Meghan Berg.

“We did this simply because every other show has been canceled,” Carl explained. “So I approached the city of St. Joe about doing small events, and they let us do the one in June.”

Carl says each event has built on the success of the last, requiring him to work with city officials on a COVID-19 safety plan.

“I think we’ve had 600 or 700 people turn out the last couple of times,” he said.

As far as items for sale, Carl says it’s a bit of everything.

“It’s everything from handmade doll clothes and wood to food trucks, making food right in front of you," he said. "It’s going to be a good time, and the weather is supposed to be nice.”

The Outdoor Vendor and Craft Event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 75 Callaway Street. and washing stations will be on-site and attendees are asked to bring their masks.

To learn more and see a list of sellers, visit the event’s Facebook page.