St. Joseph Playgrounds Reopened to Public

ST. JOSEPH -- In anticipation of Minnesota easing certain restrictions, playgrounds in St. Joseph are accessible once again.

Mayor Rick Schultz says city workers have unwrapped and removed barricades that have prevented children from using playground equipment. All equipment will be cleaned daily by city workers.

Schultz reminds residents - using playground equipment comes with a certain amount of risk and potential for the spread of coronavirus.

"Playgrounds present unique challenge during this time," Schultz said. "Social distancing isn't exactly a concept that toddlers or preschoolers understand. Keeping them at least six feet apart while they're sliding on a slide or climbing on equipment is virtually impossible."

The city will monitor playground use and will keep them open as long as users are observed practicing proper social distancing.