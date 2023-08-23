St. Joseph Man Crashes After Deer Runs in Front of His Motorcycle
HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man escaped serious injury after crashing his motorcycle near Holdingford Tuesday night.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Chad Phillipp was heading north on County Road 3 just before 10:00 p.m. when a deer ran in front of his bike.
Phillipp swerved to avoid the animal, entered the ditch, lost control, and flipped. Phillipp was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered only minor injuries.
The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as an additional factor in the crash.
