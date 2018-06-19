St. Joseph City Council Offers Police Chief Job to Interim

ST. JOSEPH -- The interim police chief in St. Joseph has been offered the job on a more permanent basis. During Monday night's meeting the city council voted to extend an offer to Dwight Pfannenstein, he has been the acting chief since former chief Joel Klein was put on administrative leave back in April. Klein resigned from his job earlier this month.

Pfannenstein says he was surprised by the city council's decision and he plans to meet with city administration this week to discuss the job.

He is also one of four candidates running for Stearns County Sheriff. The council expressed an interest in having Pfannenstein dropping out of that race if he accepts the chief position -- although his name would still be on the ballot for the August primary.