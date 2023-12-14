St. John’s Prep Students Raise Money for Local Family in Need

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- With the holiday season underway, a group of central Minnesota students is getting into the spirit of giving.

Students in 7th and 8th grade at St. John’s Prep held a white elephant auction to raise money for people in the community in need.

Each kid brought a wrapped gift for the auction and, after a brief lesson from Black Diamond Auctioneers, bid on the white elephant gifts. At the end of the auction, the kids had raised over $1,800 to benefit a family at Anna Marie’s Alliance.

Middle school teacher Cameron Swanson then took some of the students shopping to fulfill the wish lists from the family, buying items ranging from clothes and toiletries to toys and electronics.

St. John’s Prep has held a white elephant auction for more than 20 years.

