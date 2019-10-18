St. John’s Firing Up Johanna Kiln

COLLEGEVILLE -- An annual tradition, St. John's University is firing up the Johanna Kiln for the season.

The St. John's Pottery is hosting a kiln lighting event, open to the public, beginning at 4 p.m. The Kiln firing will continue through Oct. 27

The event will also include a display of work by local artists.

The Johanna Kiln is the largest wood-burning kiln in North America. The event marks the 40th anniversary of The St. John's Pottery and the 15th firing of the Johanna Kiln.