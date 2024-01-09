St. John’s Elects New Abbot

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - St. John’s Abbey has a new leader.

The monastic community has elected Abbot Douglas Mullin as the 11th abbot of St. John’s, succeeding Abbot John Klassen, who just retired at age 75.

Get our free mobile app

Abbot Douglas was born in Laredo, Texas in 1954 and was accepted by St. John’s Abbey in 1979. He was ordained a priest in 2007.

Abbot Douglas served as Vice President of Student Affairs at St. John’s University and as the chaplain at the Veterans Hospital in St. Cloud before being elected Tuesday afternoon.

The blessing of Abbot Douglas will take place January 28th, 4:00 pm, in the Abbey and University Church of St. John the Baptist in Collegeville. The blessing will be presided over by Bishop Patrick Neary of the Diocese of St. Cloud.

READ RELATED ARTICLES