Every year, I look forward to this event. The Made in Minnesota Expo is in it's 9th year, and is scheduled for next Saturday, November 18th. This event happens every year the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This event is FREE to the public and is open from 10am until 4pm.

This is a great opportunity to do some early holiday shopping for your friends and family or just for yourself, absolutely no judgement if you are only shopping for yourself. In fact, please do!

This year, we have over 100 vendors that will be at the event with all things that are made right here in Minnesota. If you have been to this event in the past, most of your favorite vendors will be returning, with always some new ones being added.

SOME of the vendors that will be included in the event:

Lou Lou Crafts, Eichtens Cheese, L & S Handbags, Mr. B's Chocolates, JD's Salsa Seasoning, Hope and Healing Store, Sideshow Bloody Mary Mix, Your Home Improvement, Soapy Toads, White Goat Skincare, Christine's Cheesecakes, and SO MUCH MORE! Basically anything you can think of that's made in Minnesota will be at the expo next weekend.

You can see all of the vendors here that will be involved in the expo.

Your admission is free thank you to our sponsors Red Wing Shoes and Smude Oil.

If you'd like to see the feature that was done on KSTP Channel 5, check it out here with some more information on the expo:

