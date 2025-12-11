ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Baby, it's cold outside, and that's good news for people anxious to lace up their skates.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation Programmer Cassie Woischke says staff have been working on flooding the rinks.

Our skating rinks take a couple of weeks of consistent freezing temperatures. We have to build up the ice layer by layer. With the recent snow, it set us back a little bit; our staff also has to clear snow at all the parks. But, they are in progress, and we're hoping sometime in the next week or so.

Woischke says the rink openings will be announced on their website and social media.

Meanwhile, the sledding hills at Riverside and Calvary are ready to go. They both have lights that come on from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. They put wood chips down on both sides of the hill to help kids walk back up.

Woiscke says they've got their regular Sunday programming coming back after the first of the year.

Sledding/skiing/snowshoeing Sunday program is at Riverside Park. Basically, an open program for the warming shelter there. So we'll have the fireplace roaring. We also have snowshoes and sleds available for people to check out for free.

That will be held every Sunday in January and February, except for February 1st, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Other events planned include the Mamma Mia! Sing-along on ice, Winter Chill, and a Snowshoeing for Beginners Class.

You can check out the St. Cloud Park and Recreation Winter/Spring brochure for more information.