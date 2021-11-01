St. Cloud Welding Company Acquires Mankato Business

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Business has acquired a business in Mankato.

Central McGowan sells and services welding equipment, and has acquired Preferred Welder Sales in Mankato.

This marks the third business bought by the company this year.

The others include Metro Welding Supply in Minneapolis and Cabonic Gas in Des Moines.

All of the businesses were successful and had owners looking to retire.

President and CEO of Central McGowan, Joe Francis, says the acquisitions compliment their current businesses while strengthening their presence in key areas of the market.

Central McGowan will celebrate 75 years in business next year.

