St. Cloud V.A. Doesn’t Have Changes Planned yet [PODCAST]

St. Cloud V.A. Director Brent Thelen joined me on WJON today. He says the St. Cloud V.A. doesn't have a date yet to move to the next phase of reopening but that phase could be coming. He says Fargo V.A. is moving into the next phase and Thelen says St. Cloud will be watching to see how it works for them. Thelen says St. Cloud V.A. continues to offer services via Tele Health and other services to veterans. Thelen says if veterans are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 they should call 320-252-1670, option 2.

A local St. Cloud Veterans organization is planning on hosting a small social distanced gathering on Memorial Day at Veterans Plaza to honor our nation's veterans. Thelen expressed the deepest thank you and respect to veterans and families of veterans with Memorial Day approaching.