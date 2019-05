ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Tim Hortons location is the latest casualty of several abrupt closures.

Signs on the coffee and doughnut shop's door notified customers as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon the location would be closed.

The closure comes less than a month after the Canadian chain announced a string of closures throughout the country.

The St. Cloud Tim Hortons opened just over a year ago at 200 25th Avenue South.

It was the 10th location to open in Minnesota.