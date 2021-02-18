Clearwater Restaurant ‘The Kettle’ Announces Closure

CLEARWATER -- A well known Clearwater Restaurant has closed.

Rory Amundson owns The Kettle and announced Wednesday on Facebook they have decided to permanently close their doors.

He says the pandemic, state restrictions and severe lack of help are just a few factors behind the hard decision.

He says he's grateful for the loyal customers and beloved staff who have supported them over the last five years.

Amundson bought the business back in 2015 from previous owner Keith Olson who retired after running the business for 14 years.

