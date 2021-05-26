Longtime St. Cloud Salon and Spa Announces Closure

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud salon and spa is closing their doors next month.

GB and Company owner Colleen Zoffka recently announced she is retiring to spend more time with her family and focus on her health.

Zoffka has worked at the salon for the past 27 years, including the last 5 1/2 years as owner.

She says the salons last day in business is June 11th and thanks their many guests who have supported them over the years.

GB & Company has been in business since 1981.