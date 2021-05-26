Longtime St. Cloud Salon and Spa Announces Closure

Lumina Stock

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud salon and spa is closing their doors next month.

Get our free mobile app

GB and Company owner Colleen Zoffka recently announced she is retiring to spend more time with her family and focus on her health.

Zoffka has worked at the salon for the past 27 years, including the last 5 1/2 years as owner.

She says the salons last day in business is June 11th and thanks their many guests who have supported them over the years.

GB & Company has been in business since 1981.

 

A Carnival Has Been Set Up at Crossroads Center Mall

Filed Under: business, closure, GB & Company, hair salon
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top