St. Cloud Students Help Fight Homelessness

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University students raised more than $11,000 in donations to fight homelessness.

Social Work and Gerontology students were on hand Tuesday during “Project Homeless Connect” at the River’s Edge Convention Center with gift bags of shampoo, soap, toys for children, and gift cards bought with the donations from their GoFundMe page, a silent auction, and t-shirt sales.

St. Cloud State students have been involved in Project Homeless Connect since 2013 when a public relations campaigns class worked with the United Way to break down stereotypes about homelessness and poverty.

