St. Cloud State University Announces Three Online Options

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - After finishing negotiations with Minnesota State, St. Cloud State University has announced its first three accelerated online undergraduate programs.

Beginning January 14th, SCSU will offer the following online, accelerated Bachelor of Science programs:

Software Engineering,

General Business,

RN-B.S. Program in Nursing.

SCSU Provost Abbey Zink said this is an opportunity for the current workforce to upskill quickly.

We’re very excited to launch these programs for adult learners looking to complete a bachelor’s degree and to meet local and regional workforce needs.

Earlier this year, SCSU had proposed eleven online degree programs. After pushback from the SCSU Faculty Association and state administrators, Minnesota State allowed SCSU to offer three degrees, with an option to add more in a few years.

Information on applying for the program will be available in the next few weeks.

