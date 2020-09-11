St. Cloud State Ready In Case Covid-19 Numbers Rise [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. Wacker says they've adjusted to what is a new normal with masks and a combination of in-person and online classes for students. She says despite the pandemic students and staff are still excited about the beginning of the school year. She says looking outside at campus it doesn't have the same feel as a normal year. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

Due to Covid-19 many people are exploring different opportunities for careers. Dr. Wacker says they are available to serve the community for whatever needs it has. She says financially the school has adjusted due to Covid-19 and acknowledges the challenges the school is facing. In regards to sports she says falls sports aren't happening and winter sports are on hold. She is optimistic sports can happen after January 1st.