St. Cloud State Homecoming Focusing on Hockey

St. Cloud State is hosting their first homecoming week without football. The week long celebration his happening this week. The focus now and going forward is on hockey. SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems and Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications Kathryn Kloby joined me on WJON today. Weems says hockey is their flagship sport and with the Husky men's hockey team hosting the Gophers this Saturday it makes sense to schedule their homecoming events this week.

Events start Tuesday with the Foundation's Gala. Other events include gatherings, recognitions of their alumni, the campus kickoff on Wednesday for students, dining and networking experiences across campus and in the community. Kloby says "when we think about homecoming we think there is something for everyone, every husky."

photo - Jay Caldwell

Heather Weems says they have some alumni awards Friday afternoon and a Ted Talk at the Paramount Theatre Thursday night that will include SCSU President Dr. Robbyn Wacker. Saturday features many events which includes a 5K run/walk for homecoming spirit at 10am which is open to the public, there is an open house at Halenbeck Hall to show off the improvements to the locker rooms and the strength and conditioning center. SCSU women's hockey will host St. Thomas at 1pm, SCSU volleyball will host Minot State at 2pm and the men's hockey team will host the Gophers at 5 p.m. Weems says there is a fanfest that starts at 3pm outside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center that includes a beer garden, food trucks, inflatables and axe throwing. After the game Coyote Wild will be performing outside the arena. Weems says they'd really like the community to come out and get involved.

If you'd like to listen to my complete conversation with Heather and Kathryn it is available below. Learn more at scsuhuskies.com.