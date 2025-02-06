St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show at River’s Edge Convention Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's all about the outdoors this weekend at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

The 37th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen's Show kicks off Friday for a three-day run.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find resorts, lodges, and camps from the Midwest and Canada. Boats, pontoons, RVs, and campers will be on display as well.

There will be fishing tackle companies, the latest in electronics, fishing seminars from professionals, and the live trout pond.

Spokesman Barry Cenaiko says kids and families will love the Wildlife Adventure Center...

We've just got a lot of great entertainment for the family. We've got the Wildlife Adventure Center, and we used them a couple of weeks ago at Canterbury Park. Oh boy, did the families ever have a good time with those guys.

Show hours are Noon to 9:00 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for kids ages 6-12.

For more information, visit the St. Cloud Sportsmen's Show website.

