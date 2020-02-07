32nd Annual Sportsmen’s Show Underway in St. Cloud [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The 32nd annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show is underway at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

The show features a variety of hunting, fishing, and outdoor equipment as well as seminars with guest speakers Ted Takasaki and Joe Henry.

Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says there are plenty of new products available at this year’s show.

One of my favorites is called KWIKPFYT. So if you buy a really nice brand new boat or ice castle or trailer, this fits on the back of your receiver and your ball hitch. It keeps all the road debris and rocks from hitting your boat and or your camper. It's going to keep all of that damage away.

The cost is $8 for adults, $2.50 for kids ages six to twelve and free for kids five and under. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

