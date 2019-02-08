Beat the Winter Blues at the St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- If you’re sick of winter and dreaming of summer, you may want to visit the River’s Edge Convention Center this weekend.

The 31st annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show is happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The event boasts a wide variety of boats, campers, icehouses, trucks, and other outdoor equipment. Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says it’s a good opportunity to plan future vacations.

If you wanna plan a vacation, be it a fly-in fishing or a campground across the Midwest, or maybe you wanna go salmon fishing at the Great Lakes, you can find those exhibits out at the show.

There is a live trout fishing pond for kids and live whitetail deer. Two guest speakers will be at the event to talk about hunting and fishing tips.

Cenaiko says this year they have more winter equipment than normal.

We have more ice houses than we normally do. Clearly, we’re gonna have ice for quite a while so it’s kinda nice to have a really nice selection. We’ve got some snowmobiles; we’ve got some different variety of stuff. So we’ve still got winter stuff, though we are a summer show.

Tickets are available at the door: $8.00 for adults and $2.50 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free.