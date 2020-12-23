St. Cloud Schools Wants to Return to In-Person Learning [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON this week. He says their goal is to return all students to in-person learning as soon as it is safe and best for both students and staff. He says the school district is planning to get Elementary age students back to some in-person learning on January 18 with secondary students returning to in-person at the end of February. He acknowledges this could change for the better or worse depending on Covid-19 cases in the community. Listen to our conversation below.

Jett says there is a shortage of substitute teachers throughout the state and country which makes it challenging if they commit to return to in-person learning too soon. He says between positive Covid-19 cases in staff and contact tracing that limits there flexibility. He says he is receiving calls from parents wanting students to return to in-person learning earlier than the timeline laid out by the district. He says he is also getting calls from parents saying they are moving too fast with their return plan.

Jett says teachers and staff are doing the best they can to accommodate students with distance learning. He says if students were to fall behind or fail classes they have a process that students to recapture those missed credits. Jett or St. Cloud School District Board Chair Jeff Pollreis join me monthly on WJON.