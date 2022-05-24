St. Cloud School’s Summer Building Improvement Plan

St. Cloud Schools are planning some building improvements this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON. He says Clearview Elementary will be remodeled for a controlled entrance, Talahi Elementary will have an HVAC upgrade, and North Junior High will have a couple of canopies replaced.

Get our free mobile app

Jett says throughout the district there will be parking lot seal coating, sidewalk improvements, landscaping, seeding and tree replacement. He says multiple classrooms throughout the district are due for painting and some flooring replacement. Jett says the Katherine Johnson Education Center will have a roof replacement and a HVAC upgrade.

Jett says these improvements and maintenance activities are an ongoing process that are budgeted for every summer.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Superintendent Willie Jett it is available below.