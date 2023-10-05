St. Cloud Rox Set To Host First-Ever ‘Garage Sale’ Saturday

The St. Cloud Rox will hold their first-ever garage sale on Saturday in the Municipal Athletic Complex parking lot. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 7th.

The Rox Facebook post says there will be game-used equipment, merchandise and other great items.

The St. Cloud Rox have graduated many players to the Major Leagues, including five who participated in this year's MLB Playoffs.

Michael Busch is a third baseman for the Dodgers. Busch played for the Rox during their championship season of 2017. Busch hit .292 that season for St. Cloud and walked an impressive 37 times.

Cam Eden was one of Busch's teammates in St. Cloud for the 2017 season. He is currently an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays, who the Twins vanquished by sweeping them in the first round of this year's playoffs.

Zach Pop played for the Rox in 2015 and was 5-2 with a 2.55 earned run average. He currently plays for the Blue Jays organization.

Austin Barnes played for the then-St. Cloud River Bats in 2010 and now plays for the Dodgers.

Mitch Garver was also a River Bat for two seasons spanning 2010 and 2011. The former Minnesota Twins standout is now with the Texas Rangers.

