North St. Cloud Standoff Leads to Arrest

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud neighborhood was rocked by heavy police and SWAT activity Thursday evening.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 300 block of 16th Avenue North around 3:30 p.m. on a report of an intoxicated man with a loaded shotgun inside his house threatening to kill another man. When they arrived, officers set up a perimeter around the house.

Shortly after, the man who was reportedly being threatened left the house and met with officers. He was unhurt.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Wyatt Labeau, remained in the house and police confirmed he was alone. Officers attempted to talk with Labeau over the phone and with a megaphone but were not successful.

The St. Cloud Police SWAT team then arrived, reinforced the perimeter and continued trying to negotiate with Labeau. The streets surrounding the house were blocked off during negotiation attempts.

Derek Newman of St. Cloud was working the evening shift at Schmidty's Superette at the corner of 16th Ave. and 3rd Street when police showed up, and watched everything from a store window.

"Several officers, about six cars blocking off the street, SWAT truck, armored hummer ... I've had several people stop in the parking lot and ask "what's going on?" and I'm like, "I'm not really sure!"

Newman says it caused a stir because police action this heavy in the neighborhood is unusual.

"Something this big is pretty unique. It's kind of an iffy neighborhood, you get little things here or there ... but nothing anything like this."

The SWAT team eventually executed a search warrant on the home around 9 p.m. Labeau was taken into custody and police recovered the loaded shotgun.

No one was hurt, and streets around the home reopened around 9:30 p.m.

Labeau was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is being held on charges related to threats of violence.

