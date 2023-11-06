St. Cloud Police Find Body Near Mississippi River

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Police are asking for tips on a body found Monday morning at the 10 block of 4th Avenue North.

Officials say they responded to a call of a possible deceased person underneath the train bridge halfway up the riverbank. Officers located the body of a 32-year-old man from St. Paul and did not observe any signs of foul play.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the St. Cloud Police (320-251-1200) or Tri-County Crimestoppers 9800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org).

