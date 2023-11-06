St. Cloud Police Find Body Near Mississippi River

St. Cloud Police Find Body Near Mississippi River

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Police are asking for tips on a body found Monday morning at the 10 block of  4th Avenue North.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say they responded to a call of a possible deceased person underneath the train bridge halfway up the riverbank. Officers located the body of a 32-year-old man from St. Paul and did not observe any signs of foul play.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the St. Cloud Police (320-251-1200) or Tri-County Crimestoppers 9800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org).

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON