St. Cloud PD Utilize Metro Bus for Distracted Driving Campaign

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department conducted a one-day distracted driving enforcement.

On Tuesday they partnered with Metro Bus to use 'spotter' officers in a small bus to spot distracted drivers. That information was then relayed to officers working in marked patrol cars along the same road.

The team made 22 traffic stops which resulted in 10 citations for the use of cellphones, and three other unrelated traffic citations, as well as two warnings for using cellphones and seven other unrelated traffic warnings.

All of the officer's hours were funded by a state grant for the Towards Zero Death program.

April is distracted driving awareness month.