After the snow we got this week, you might have a kid (or a kid at heart) itching to get out and do some sledding. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Instagram page can read your mind, they shared information this week on sledding locations at area parks.

Ready for some winter fun? Our sledding options are ready to go for you and your friends/family to hit the hill!

Riverside Park located at 1725 Killian Blvd in St. Cloud is one of those options, and Calvary Hill located at 1800 17th St S are both great options to bring the sled and fly at top speeds this winter.

A few other places to put on your sledding radar are:

Hester Park - 6th Ave N. between 10th & 11th St. N.

Wilson Park - 625 Riverside Drive NE

The best part of all these locations is that they are totally free. The price is totally right on this winter activity.

I have fond memories of my parents dropping my friends and me off at the big sledding hill in my hometown and spending hours going up and down the hill until our legs physically wouldn't carry us up anymore. It was winter fun at its finest.

