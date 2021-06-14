St. Cloud Orthopedics Adding CDI To Their Campus With Expansion

SARTELL -- Construction is underway on St. Cloud Orthopedics' new expansion project.

The specialty healthcare clinic is building an 8,000 square-foot addition to their Sartell location.

Dr. Mitchell Kuhl is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon. He says the expansion will allow them to provide additional imaging services for their patients.

We're adding several additional services. We're adding a second MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound and other imaging services where we can do procedures in those rooms as well.

The expansion is a partnership with the Center of Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) who will move into the new addition.

Kuhl says both organizations have been working together for years, and felt this would be a natural fit to have both facilities under one roof.

Not only will CDI continue to provide those same services for us, but this will expand what we have from a radiology capability. CDI will also have their own services they can provide at our location, which will help better serve the needs of the community.

In addition, St. Cloud Orthopedics is also expanding their parking lot to better accommodate their clients.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Kuhl says if all goes well construction on the expansion should wrap up this fall.

St. Cloud Orthopedics has been in their Sartell location for about 10 years, and just over two years ago opened a second location off of Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.